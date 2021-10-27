Dr. Joseph Webb, CEO of Nashville General Hospital, has been honored with the Tennessee Hospital Association 2021 Diversity Champion Award.
According to a release, THA annually recognizes leaders for their efforts involving workplace diversity and inclusion.
Webb (pictured) formerly served as a chief executive officer within the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare System in Memphis and Healthcare Services of America at Coastal Carolina Hospital, and as chief operations officer at Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
“When Dr. Webb inherited Nashville General Hospital as the CEO in 2015 he took on a huge challenge, and he has worked tirelessly in making Nashville General Hospital the premier hospital that it should be,” Dr. Shindana Feagins, chair of the Metro Hospital Authority Board, said in the release. “The community Nashville General serves deserves to have quality healthcare, so it’s very important putting the right people in the right places to accomplish that goal. The way that he uses his knowledge to bring in opportunities for the hospital and for the patients is phenomenal.”
Ex-VUMC biomed engineer joins NC gene therapy company
Former Vanderbilt University Medical Center Ash Jayagopal has joined Raleigh-based gene therapy company Opus Genetics as chief scientific officer.
Jayagopal is a VU biomedical engineering graduate who also served as an assistant professor in the departments of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the Vanderbilt Eye Institute, and the VUMC departments of molecular physiology and biophysics. Jayagopal earned an MBA degree from Indiana University.
Previously, Jayagopal was head of molecular pharmacology and biomarkers in ophthalmology at Roche, where he built and led a team of more than 25 scientists focused on the discovery and validation of biologics, small molecules, and gene therapies for ocular diseases.
FRA honors Wealth Strategies Partners’ Allen
Boutique wealth management practice has announced that founder Paul Allen has been named Franklin Road Academy’s 2021 Distinguished Alumni award winner.
The award is given to FRA alumni who have influenced the community through their accomplishments, dedication, and service while at FRA and following graduation. Allen graduated from the Nashville-based private school in 1990.
Allen founded Wealth Strategies Partners in 2014 and focuses on retirees, entrepreneurs, business owners and executives. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee and subsequently received a master’s degree in personal financial planning from the College for Financial Planning.
“I’m honored to receive this recognition and know my experience at FRA played an important role in my professional success,” Allen said in a release. “My education helped set the stage for my future endeavors, including building a high-performing wealth management practice that has been recognized for its commitment to our core values and ensuring clients’ interests always come first.”
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
