Local public relations industry veteran Amanda Virgillito has joined Reed Public Relations.
According to a release, Reed (stylized as “REED”) and Virgillito’s Squeaky Wheel Public Relations, which has focused on the food and beverage industry, have merged.
Virgillito joins Reed PR as a vice president, reporting to agency founder and CEO Lauren Reed. As a member of the leadership team, Virgillito will lead strategy and account management for various brands.
The release notes the transition will enhance Reed’s existing work in the hospitality and food and beverage spaces. Clients include Loveless Cafe, Jim ‘N Nick’s, White Bison Coffee, Nashville Shores and Camp Margaritaville RV Resort & Lodge in Pigeon Forge.
Virgillito founded Squeaky Wheel in 2014 and has since planned and implemented PR campaigns for 8th & Roast Coffee Co., Christie Cookie Co., M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers, Sinema Restaurant & Bar and Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen.
Virgillito’s experience spans nearly two decades, including seven seasons managing public relations strategy for touring Broadway shows and concerts at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. She spent several years at The Andrews Agency as an account supervisor, before launching Squeaky Wheel Public Relations.
“Squeaky Wheel is an industry leader, and Amanda’s hospitality roots run deep,” Reed, who founded the business in 2012, said in the release. “When we began these conversations, it was quickly evident that we shared both cultural and client service values. I am confident this move will significantly contribute to REED’s continued growth.”
Reed allows employees to work remotely for four weeks of the year (provided they are willing to work Nashville time zone hours from their travel locations) and an incentive program via which all employees equally split 10 percent of the company profits each month.
“I admire not only the excellent client work by REED PR, but also the camaraderie among the team,” Virgillito said. “Lauren and I have been friendly colleagues for some time. And as I considered the continued growth of Squeaky Wheel PR after nearly nine years in business, this merger was a clear choice. I’m excited to learn from and work with this incredible team as we blend our talents.”
Vanderbilt pledges $750K to assist Centennial Park updates
Vanderbilt University has pledged $750,000 over a three-year period to support the Centennial Park Conservancy and Metro Parks Department’s Centennial Park Master Plan.
According to a release, the gift is being made to help enhance the “cultural and physical environment” of the West End Avenue corridor and surrounded neighborhoods.
The two completed phases of the plan have enhanced the park’s Great Lawn, increased walkability from West End Avenue to the Parthenon, created the Musicians Corner amphitheater, and honored women and children through the Tennessee Woman Suffrage Monument and the Children’s Memory Garden.
Vanderbilt’s contribution will further extend walkway connections from West End to Park Plaza, including the creation of a pedestrian entrance at the 31st Avenue Connector. The gift also will support the creation of an event pavilion adjacent to Lake Watauga.
“Centennial Park is a Nashville treasure and beloved green space in our West End neighborhood,” VU Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said in the release. “We share a commitment with the conservancy to protect and enrich this iconic urban park that is of immense benefit to our campus community. This is one of many steps Vanderbilt is taking to strengthen the ties between our institution and the Middle Tennessee region.”
