Dr. Rusty Holman will launch 1821Health before the end of this quarter.
According to a release, 1821Health will offer both virtual and live resources for health care organizations. After exiting his role as chief medical officer for LifePoint Health in 2019, Holman began building 1821Health.
Holman is the past president of the Society of Hospital Medicine, a founder of the SHM Leadership Academies, a Master in Hospital Medicine, a Nashville Health Care Council Fellow and was voted a Top 50 Physician Executive for Modern Healthcare. At LifePoint Health, he created a national quality program recognized by the John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Award.
His work has involved academic, nonprofit, venture capital, private equity and publicly traded entities.
“In health care, current leadership development programs are exclusive for the few who have titles and rank, and the programs are available only in limited situations like conferences and management retreats,” Holman said in the release. “We need a radical new strategy of investing in all our people, not just the ‘leaders.’ We need to develop leadership abilities at all levels of organizations so that front line workers are more valued, promising up-and-comers are supported, new managers are prepared, and experienced leaders acquire new capabilities.”
Ardent Health Services adds two to board
Nashville-based Ardent Health Services has announced the appointment of Suzanne Campion and Edmondo Robinson to its board as new directors.
Campion is managing director and chief operating officer at Doran Leadership Partners, a boutique executive search firm focused on middle market companies and large philanthropic organizations. She is also a co-founder of and senior adviser to NextLevelNPO, which provides operational, financial and strategic advisory services to non-profit clients.
Campion currently serves as a director for Chai Trust Company and KIPP Chicago public charter schools. In addition, she served on the founders’ board of Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago for more than 13 years. Campion earned an M.B.A. degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and an undergraduate degree in economics from St. Olaf College.
Robinson is the senior vice president and chief digital officer for Moffitt Cancer Center, Florida’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. A practicing hospital medicine physician, he leads Moffitt’s Center for Digital Health, which leverages health data, information technology and digital innovations to scale optimal care across thousands of interactions with the singular focus of preventing and curing cancer.
Prior to joining Moffitt, Robinson was the chief transformation officer at ChristianaCare.
Robinson earned a medical degree from UCLA, an M.B.A. degree from the Wharton School and a master’s degree in health policy research from the University of Pennsylvania.
“We are pleased to welcome these distinguished professionals to our board,” Ardent President and CEO Marty Bonick said in the release. “Ms. Campion’s decades of experience providing operational, financial and strategic guidance to organizations will be of significant value to our company as we enter a new phase of growth. Additionally, Dr. Robinson’s broad industry perspective and deep understanding of consumerism and digital health provide a strong complement to our increased focus in these critical growth areas.”
HCA donates $1.35M to Texas initiative
HCA Healthcare Inc. has announced that the HCA Healthcare Foundation will donate $1.35 million over the next three years to Educate Texas.
The grant is aimed at increasing student access to programs that enable health care careers, including high schools in Texas that offer Pathways in Technology Early College High School health care career tracks. Educate Texas is an initiative of Communities Foundation of Texas.
The grant is funded through HCA’s $80 million Healthier Tomorrow Fund. With 45 hospitals in Texas, HCA Healthcare serves Austin, El Paso, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, San Antonio, Houston, Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley.
Since its inception in 2021, the Healthier Tomorrow Fund has committed $4.5 million in grants to 13 organizations. In 2020, HCA Healthcare provided charity care, uninsured discounts and other uncompensated care at a cost of more than $3.4 billion and incurred $4.1 billion in federal, state and local taxes. Additionally, HCA Healthcare continues to invest in the ongoing education and development of its colleagues and, as an enterprise, contributed $45 million to community organizations in 2020.
"We believe partnerships are essential to advancing our mission to care for and improve human life," Joanne Pulles, president of the HCA Healthcare Foundation, said in a release.
Contractors’ group local chapter taps Hardaway CEO for president role
David Frazier, CEO and owner of Hardaway Construction, has been named president of the Middle Tennessee Branch of the Associated General Contractors of Tennessee.
Founded in 1920, the Tennessee AGC chapter represents 200 commercial and government builders and industry suppliers/service providers in the region. Hardaway Construction has been a member for about 90 of the 101 years as a chapter.
