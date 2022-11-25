The Metro Transportation Licensing Commission has voted to revoke two of the four operating permits held by Nashville Party Barge LLC.
In addition, and according to a release from an anti-transpotainment advocacy group, the commission voted to suspend the company’s other two licenses for 60 and 90 days, respectively.
The actions are in response to complaints that Nashville Party Barge LLC violated regulations that forbid party bus operators from directly serving alcohol to customers. (Users of the services are allowed to bring their own beer and wine on the vehicles.)
Relatedly, Robert Pizzitola is facing criminal charges for allegedly traveling to the commissary at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, to purchase roughly $30,000 in untaxed liquor. NewsChannel 5 reports the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission alleges Pizzitola (who owns Nashville Party Barge LLC with wife Susan Pizzitola) sold the alcohol on the Nashville Party Barge tours despite the company's lacking a license to do so.
Pizzitola is scheduled to appear in Davidson County criminal court in the case on Nov. 30, online court records show.
White House taps Nashville’s Freeman for Fullbright board
Nashville-based real estate professional Bill Freeman has been appointed to the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
Congress established the board to supervise the Fulbright Program and certain programs authorized by the Fulbright-Hays Act. The board selects students, scholars, teachers and trainees to participate in the program’s educational exchange programs.
Appointed by the President of the United States, the 12-member board meets quarterly in Washington, D.C. President Joe Biden appointed Freeman, co-founder with the late Jimmy Webb of Freeman Webb Company and FW Publishing (the parent company of Nashville Post).
“This is a very special and esteemed position and I am honored and humbled by the fact that President Biden has chosen me for this responsibility,” Freeman said in a release. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Fulbright’s dynamic board members and very much look forward to this new position.”
SmileDirectClub ends Q3 with revenues down
SmileDirectClub has reported quarterly earnings that topped estimates, despite year-over-year revenues having dropped and the Nashville-based company’s continued challenges.
Seekingalpha.com reports SDC projects full-year revenue of $470 million to $500 million, within the consensus estimate of $473.3 million.
Revenue of $106.77 million was down 23 percent compared to the Q3 mark of $137.68 million of last year.
In addition, SmileDirectClub narrowed its net loss of $69.7 million in Q3 by 22 percent, down from the $89.38 million for the same period in 2021, Seekingalpha.com reports.
SDC ended the quarter with $120.2 million in cash, a 67 decline from the $307.6 million mark of Q3 2021.
“Our team delivered both revenue and bottom-line results that are on track with our updated outlook provided on our second quarter call,” SDC CEO David Katzman said in a company release. “We are raising our full year 2022 midpoint guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA based on better traction with customers driven by improving marketing efficiencies.”
Shares of SmileDirectClub (Ticker: SDC) have struggled this year, having started at $2.11 and, as of this week, now trading at about $0.65.