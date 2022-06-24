The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority has announced the reappointment of Nancy Sullivan to its board of commissioners.
According to a release, Sullivan was originally appointed by then-Mayor David Briley in 2018. She was reappointed by Mayor John Cooper and unanimously confirmed by Metro Council earlier this week. Sullivan currently serves as the vice chair of the board and on its management and operations committees.Her term will expire in 2029.
Sullivan is a founder and principal engineer at TriAD Environmental Consultants Inc.
“Commissioner Sullivan is an integral part of our community, and we continue to be grateful for the level of expertise she brings to the MNAA Board of Commissioners,” Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA, said in the release. “I’m thankful for her continued dedication to our airport and this city at a critical time of record-breaking growth.”
Cumberland Emerging Technologies adds Rolwing to board
Cumberland Emerging Technologies has announced the addition of Joseph Rolwing to its board of directors.
According to a release, Rolwing is senior director at CET managing its Life Sciences Center, an incubator for early-stage biomedical ventures.
CET is a collaboration between Vanderbilt University, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Launch Tennessee and WinHealth Pharma. It is designed to support the development of new biomedical technologies, products and companies.
“Joe has established and built the Life Sciences Center into a vibrant community supporting the growth of the life science industry here in Middle Tennessee,” A.J. Kazimi, CEO of both CET and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, said in the release. “We have more than doubled the facility’s square footage in recent years, and with Joe’s guidance, the center has served as a major catalyst in the creation of dozens of new businesses – and ultimately hundreds of new jobs. We are very pleased to welcome him to the board of directors and know his expertise will continue to contribute to CET’s success.”
Lee reappoints Rausch to lead TBI
Gov. Bill Lee has appointed David Rausch to serve a second term as director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), effective July 1.
According to a release, Rausch’s term will expire June 30, 2028.
Rausch has served as TBI director since 2018. He is a U.S. Army veteran with more than three decades of law enforcement experience, including 25 years with the Knoxville Police Department.
Rausch earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and Master of Science degree in justice administration, both from the University of Louisville.
“David is a committed public servant who has worked tirelessly to keep Tennessee communities safe,” Lee said in the release. “I appreciate his leadership and am confident he will continue to serve and protect Tennesseans with integrity.”
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In