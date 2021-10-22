Brentwood-based personnel services and consulting firm Vaco and Montréal-based Nymion will partner to offer data privacy services.
According to a release, the partnership offers solutions for data privacy and data security for stronger consumer protection under Québec’s Bill 64, which requires the public and private sectors to modernize personal information and privacy rights — and aligns the province with other Canadian data privacy laws — giving citizens full control of their personal information. Organizations violating this new policy could face fines of up to $25 million.
Vaco entered Canada in 2017 when it acquired Lannick, a Toronto-based professional recruiting and consulting firm. In 2019, Vaco established a Montréal presence, followed in 2020 by its acquisition of Toronto-based Prodigy Bank, a technology personnel firm, and the opening of its Vancouver office.
Vaco’s Montréal office provides expertise in the areas of accounting and finance, technology and operations.
“Canadian companies are falling behind in data privacy,” Sean Bartunek (pictured), managing partner of Vaco in Montréal, said in the release. “Vaco’s partnership with Nymion empowers our clients with a robust end-to-end solution that will protect their employee and customer data with the very best talent and technology on the market.”
MTSU institute lands $747.5K grant
The International Ginseng Institute at Middle Tennessee State University has received a total of $747,500 — including a $455,000 grant award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture — to investigate organic methods of protecting growers’ ginseng investment.
In addition to the USDA/NIFA award, the remaining nearly $300,000 comes from MTSU as a match, according to a release.
The three-year grant involves a partnership with other colleges, universities and supporters, as the researchers investigate root rot and other fungal issues and look to find solutions for rural farmers and growers. The grant started Sept. 1.
American ginseng is considered one of the highest unit value cash crops and one of the most well-known medicinal plants grown in North America, according to Iris Gao, the institute’s director, in her USDA-NIFA proposal.
After being harvested for more than 300 years in the Appalachian Mountains, wild ginseng has become scarce, and almost all of the American ginseng sold worldwide is cultivated.
Because ginseng is recognized for its numerous properties in promoting health — such as boosting immunity and preventing respiratory diseases — the demand has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gao added.
Gao said the researchers “will develop scientific solutions for sustainable organic production of American ginseng and promote organic production.”
“Specifically, we will be testing the use of bacterial antagonists on fungal diseases, with the aim to prevent infection before it occurs,” she added.
Gao said the project, which is an extension of a $148,000 USDA grant to research ginseng in 2017, “brings together knowledgeable scientists from across the country.”
ChanceLight adds Miller to board
ChanceLight Behavioral Health, Therapy and Education has appointed Patricia Boyer Miller to the company's board of directors.
Nashville-based ChanceLight is a portfolio company of The Halifax Group, a private equity firm that partners with management to invest in entrepreneurial companies.
Miller has more than 25 years of experience working in the education sector. Most recently, she was president of preschool operations for Spring Education Group (formerly Nobel Learning Communities, Inc.). Prior to NLCI, Miller was the senior vice president of franchise pperations for Sylvan Learning Systems.
Miller established the Patricia Boyer Miller Endowment Fund for journalism majors at her alma mater, The Ohio State University.
"We are very pleased to have Patty join our Board and look forward to her contributions," Randy Asmo, CEO of ChanceLight, said in a release. "Patty's very deep experience in the educational market and her strong passion around the mission of educating children make her a wonderful addition to the Board."
Build-out finished for The Hills Nashville Church
Dowdle Construction Group has announced the completion of the first phase of a movie theater-turned-church in Bellevue.
The 32,060-square-foot building, located at 120 Belle Forest Circle, is now home to The Hills Nashville Church.
Phase one of the repurposed church building includes a main auditorium that seats 200 and a kids auditorium, according to a release. Phase two will include a main auditorium that seats 600, a youth auditorium and recreational space, a kids auditorium, a dedicated sensory space for children with special needs, offices for church staff and an outdoor prayer space.
Construction on the old movie theater began in June 2020 after months of demolition. Nashville-based Dryden Architecture and Design designed the building.
“Although adaptive reuse is one of our specialties, converting a movie theater into a church was certainly a unique project for us. It was great working with such dynamic, creative people as The Hills’ Pastors John and Kristin Ragsdale,” Glynn Dowdle, president and principal at Dowdle Construction Group, said in the release. “We hope that they and their congregation will be happy in this space for years to come.”
