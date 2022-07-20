Atlanta-based wealth management firm BIP Wealth has leased space at the office building component of Gulch Union.

Relatedly, the firm — which has more than $2 billion under management — has added Ashley Arrington as lead personal wealth adviser in Nashville. The BIP Wealth office will open in the fall.

Ashley Arrington
Martin Brown Jr.

