Atlanta-based wealth management firm BIP Wealth has leased space at the office building component of Gulch Union.
Relatedly, the firm — which has more than $2 billion under management — has added Ashley Arrington as lead personal wealth adviser in Nashville. The BIP Wealth office will open in the fall.
Arrington was previously a financial consultant with Fidelity Investments, located in Franklin. She brings to BIP Wealth experience in investment consulting, retirement planning, charitable giving, generational wealth management and relationship building.
Arrington holds a degree in finance from Louisiana State University.
"Ashley is the perfect choice to help us lead the charge as we expand our footprint across the southeast with a new office in Nashville," Bill Harris, BIP Wealth co-founder and CEO, said in the release. "Ashley has lived and worked in the Nashville area for the last 10 years, so we're thrilled to have her join our wealth management team and make an immediate impact."
BIP Wealth was founded in 2007 and, in addition to Atlanta and Nashville, operates in Alpharetta, Georgia; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Columbus, Ohio.
FB Financial misses analysts’ expectations for Q2 earnings
Nashville-based FB Financial Corp. has reported net income of $19.3 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to $0.90 in the same quarter of last year and $0.74 in the previous quarter.
According to a release, the parent company of FirstBank said the Q2 results were negatively impacted by $12.5 million of mortgage restructuring charges and a $2 million loss related to commercial loans.
Zacks Investment Research reports the earnings results missed Wall Street expectations, with the average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks at 78 cents per share, the Associated Press reports.
Adjusted net income was $30.1 million, or $0.64 per share, compared to $0.88 per share in the same quarter of 2021 and $0.74 in the previous quarter.
"The core bank produced outstanding loan growth, good noninterest-bearing deposit growth, and strong credit metrics,” FB President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Holmes said in the release. “Our adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings growth in the banking segment of 36.3 percent over the previous quarter reflects our asset sensitivity and our positioning for rising interest rates.
“The mortgage area has materially completed the wind-down of our direct-to-consumer delivery channel and is focused on adjusting our traditional retail business for forecasts of further declines in mortgage originations,” Holmes added. “Our strong capital ratios and core earnings momentum position us well for potential economic headwinds over the coming quarters."
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals adds Brown to board
Nashville-based Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has added local attorney Martin Brown Jr. to its board of directors.
According to a release, Brown previously served for 10 years on the board of directors of Louisville-based beverage company Brown-Forman Corp.
Brown, an attorney at Adams and Reese, has served since 2018 on the board of directors of the parent company of Nashville-based laboratory company Aegis Sciences Corp.
Brown’s board work has included stints with the Land Trust for Tennessee, Nashville Public Radio, Montgomery Bell Academy, Nashville Public Television, Centerstone Mental Health Center, Cheekwood Estate and Gardens and Tennessee chapter of the Nature Conservancy.
Brown earned his bachelor's degree from Yale University and his juris doctor degree from Vanderbilt University.
"Martin brings tremendous legal, health care and civic experience to Cumberland's Board of Directors," A.J. Kazimi, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals CEO and board chairman, said in the release. "We are honored to welcome him to our board and know his contributions will be valuable in supporting our mission to deliver innovative products that address poorly met medical needs."
Cumberland's board also includes Dr. Gordon Bernard, executive vice president for research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center; Joey Jacobs, former, chairman and CEO of Acadia Healthcare; James Jones, former managing partner at KPMG; Caroline Young, former CEO of the Nashville Health Care Council and current vice president of partnership development at Frist Cressey Ventures; Kenneth Krogulski, managing partner and chief investment officer at Berkshire Asset Management; and Joe Galante, a music industry executive and former chairman of Sony Music Nashville and RCA Nashville.
