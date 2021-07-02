Leadership Nashville has announced 44 participants for the upcoming class of 2021-22.
Evette White, executive director of the program, said the key to Leadership Nashville’s success over the past 44 years is the diversity of its participants. Each class is a cross section of the leadership in the Nashville area, representing various professions, industries, races, genders, religions and neighborhoods, according to a release.
“Selection was especially difficult this year because of the large number of very qualified applicants,” White said in the release.
The participants were chosen from more than 270 applications.
The course, which will begin in September, focuses on issues related to government, media, education, business, labor, diversity, quality of life, human services, health, arts, entertainment and crime and criminal justice.
Chairing the selection committee this year was Beth Chase, retired founder and CEO of C3 Consulting. Linda Rebrovick, president of Impact Consulting, is president of the Leadership Nashville Board of Trustees.
The new members of the 44th class are as follow: Burkley Allen, Metro Council Member-at-Large; Taryn Anderson, President of Junior League of Nashville and COO, Sandbox Entertainment Group, LLC; Adrienne Battle, Director of Schools, Metro Nashville Public Schools;
Gil Beverly, SVP/Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer, Tennessee Titans; Trace Blankenship, Member and Firm General Counsel, Bone McAllester Norton PLLC; Matthew Bourlakas, President & CEO, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Inc.;
Michelle Gaskin Brown, Manager, Public Policy, Amazon; Cameo Carlson, President & CEO, mTheory; Brigid Carpenter, Office Managing Partner, Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC; Kate Chinn, Head of Community and Civic Engagement, AllianceBernstein;
Brandon Corbin, Chief Information Officer, Tennessee Department of Health; Katie Cour, President & CEO, Nashville Public Education Foundation; Michael Cuffe, President, Physician Services Group, HCA Healthcare;
Yuri Cunza, President & CEO, Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Samuel Deaton, President of Nashville Junior Chamber and President, Coleman Realty Company / Atrium Development; John Dyke, Founder/CEO, The Turnip Truck Natural Market;
Sarah Ann Ezzell, Community Volunteer; Brian Fox, Founder & President Confirmation.com; David Fox, Senior Partner, MP&F Strategic Communications; Jonathan Godfrey, Senior Vice President & Commercial Banking Executive, Fifth Third Bank;
Kelly Goldsmith, Professor, Vanderbilt University; James Gooch, Member, Bass Berry & Sims; Laurel Graefe, Regional Executive & Senior Officer, Federal Reserve Bank - Nashville Branch; Dwayne Greene, Deputy Chief of Police, Metro Nashville Police Department;
Dave Hanson, Managing Partner, Green Hills Partners; Clay Hart, Executive Vice President, Pinnacle Financial Partners; Mohamed-Shukri Hassan, Director of New Americans, Metro Nashville Mayor’s Office; Kolin Holladay, Shareholder, Polsinelli PC;
Alex Jahangir, Director, Division of Orthopaedic Trauma/Professor, Vanderbilt University Medical Center; L. Gregory Jones, President, Belmont University; Nancy Keil, President & CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee;
Michael McSurdy, CEO, Family & Children’s Service; Michael Mettee, Chief Financial Officer, FB Financial / FirstBank; Derrick Moore, Chief Development Officer, Slim & Husky's Pizza; Turner Nashe, CEO, ReCOVer-Health;
Lagra Newman, Head of School, Purpose Preparatory Academy; Charlane Oliver, Co-Founder & Executive Director, The Equity Alliance; Jackie Patillo, Executive Director, Gospel Music Association; Tracey Rogers, Vice President/General Manager, News2;
Mary Roskilly, Partner/Principal, Tuck-Hinton Architecture & Design; Todd Siefert, Senior Vice President Finance & Treasurer, Ryman Hospitality Properties;
Clay Stauffer, Senior Minister, Woodmont Christian Church; Eric Stillman, CEO, Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee; Fahad Tahir, Chief Strategy Officer, Ascension Saint Thomas.
Leadership Nashville has operated since 1976.
American Association of Law Libraries honors VU’s Nejdl
Clanitra Nejdl, head of professional development and research services librarian at the Vanderbilt University Jean and Alexander Heard Libraries Alyne Queener Massey Law Library, is the 2021 recipient of two distinguished honors from the American Association of Law Libraries.
Nejdl has received both the 2021 AALL Emerging Leader Award and the AALL Spectrum Article of the Year Award.
Nejdl’s article, “Academic Law Libraries and the Early Days of the COVID-19 Pandemic,” was co-authored with Edna Lewis, a reference librarian at the University of California - Berkeley School of Law Library. In the article, Nejdl and Lewis detail how the staff of Vanderbilt’s Massey Law Library and of the UC Berkeley Law Library mobilized their respective institutions to respond to the needs of law faculty and students given the immediacy and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cumberland Region Tomorrow adds three to board
Cumberland Region Tomorrow (CRT) has welcomed to its 10-county regional board Reggie Smith, Pinnacle Financial Partners; Paul Stumb, Cumberland University; and Bridget Winstead, Vanderbilt Health.
Smith is a financial advisor and senior vice president with Pinnacle Financial Partners. Smith is an alumnus of Young Leaders Council and has served on numerous boards in Middle Tennessee. He also partners with the Nashville Business Incubation Center to host/lead small business classes for its clients.
Stumb is president of Cumberland University. Previously, he served as a faculty member and dean of the Labry School of Science, Technology, and Business. Stumb, a former businessman, has served on numerous boards including Leadership Middle Tennessee (past chair); ACBSP (incoming chair); Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee; Lebanon Historic Commission; Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals; Lebanon Airport Commission; and the Rotary Club of Lebanon.
Winstead is senior program manager in Vanderbilt Health’s Office of Government and Community Affairs where she specializes in representing Vanderbilt Health across the region. Prior to joining Vanderbilt Health, she began her career in Washington, D.C., working for Senate leadership and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for then-Sen. Bob Corker and worked for DKC Public Relations in Los Angeles.
“[Smith, Stumb and Winstead] bring a great deal of knowledge, skill, and passion and will help CRT continue its mission of ensuring that our region’s communities grow to be vibrant and livable places” Scott Black, chairman of the CRT Board of Directors and senior vice president with Bristol Development Group, said in the release.
