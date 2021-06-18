Vanderbilt University Professor of Biochemistry Houra Merrikh has been named a finalist for the 2021 Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists in the life sciences category.
Vanderbilt.edu reports Merrikh is nominated for her discovery of a potential solution to prevent the evolution of antimicrobial resistance and, in some cases, even reverse existing resistance. She is one of 10 finalists in the life sciences category and was chosen from among 298 nominees at 157 research institutions across 38 states. This is the second years she has been a finalist.
Established by the Blavatnik Family Foundation in 2007 and independently administered by the New York Academy of Sciences, the Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists is the world’s largest unrestricted prize for early-career scientists and engineers and honors three awardees in the categories of life sciences, chemistry, and physical sciences and engineering with $250,000 and the title of the Blavatnik National Awards Laureate. The winners will be announced on July 20 and recognized at a ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Sept. 28.
Rehearsal studio planned for Fairview
The founder of live music rehearsal space and production facility business Elevation Studios are planning a campus in Fairview.
Multiple local media reports note the $100 million, 26-acre campus will offer sound stages, offices, conference rooms, fabrication workshops and rehearsal studios.
Nashville Business Journal reports CEO and founder of Elevation Studios Eric Elwell said the parent company is finalizing designs and permits for the campus. A groundbreaking is eyed wishing 90 days, with the project to unfold in two phases.
The Elevation Studios will be located on Highway 96, near the intersection of the highway with Interstate 40 in Williamson County.
Pool Scouts names Nashville-area franchisee
Brian Seeliger, who spent 20 years working for the NFL as the Tennessee Titans game day producer, is opening Nashville's first Pool Scouts as a franchisee of the chain.
According to a release, Virginia Beach, Virginia-based Pool Scouts is a 65-plus unit pool maintenance and cleaning franchise led by President Michael Wagner. The brand has seen an 81 percent increase in revenue year over year to this point in 2021.
The release notes the Nashville area is home to about 26,000 residential swimming pools, with Seeliger to have three Nashville territories for his franchise.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
