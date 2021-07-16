Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz shareholder Charles Grant has been appointed to the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility, which reviews attorney misconduct and hands down discipline to lawyers statewide.
A veteran litigator, Grant (pictured) has held stints as the leader of the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, the Nashville Bar Association and the Napier-Looby Bar Association.
Grant’s practice is mostly focused on labor and employment law. He is a past member of Baker Donelson’s board of directors.
TN HIMSS welcomes Morrow as board president-elect
The Tennessee chapter of HIMSS has welcomed president-elect Brad Morrow, senior vice president of 3D Technology Group.
Chapter officers and the HIMSS Board of Directors also recently appointed seven new members. Morrow and the new board directors took office on July 1.
Tod Fetherling, founder and president of TN HIMSS, said in a release that board members joining the TN HIMSS chapter are as follows:
• Board Member at Large, VP of Membership, Merrill Bohren, Senior Managing Director at Ankura
• Board Member at Large, Barbara Casey, CEO at Nectar
• Board Member at Large, VP of Diversity and Inclusion, Josh Scales, CEO at Uniti Health
• Board Member at Large, Brian Shake, Enterprise Account Executive at Anaplan
• Board Member at Large, Rob Whitley, Senior Director, Pivot Point Consulting
• Board Member at Large, Dave Vulcano, VP of Research Compliance and Integrity at HCA
• Board Member at Large, Shelley Thomas, Partner at Bass Berry & Sims
The Tennessee Chapter of HIMSS has nearly 2,000 members.
Mobile Mentor wins Microsoft award
Nashville-based Mobile Mentor has been awarded Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards’ 2021 Global Partner of the Year Award for modern endpoint management.
The company was honored for its work with Nashville-based Alive Hospice. The recognition comes as a result of Mobile Mentor’s work enabling “zero touch provisioning” (a service that leverages Microsoft technology to automatically configure devices). The zero touch provisioning allowed caregivers to safely and effectively attend to their patients remotely during the COVID-19 lockdown.
"Our team at Mobile Mentor is tremendously proud of what we've achieved with Alive Hospice," Denis O’Shea, Mobile Mentor founder, said in a release. “It is incredibly rewarding to see how our work profoundly impacted the lives of vulnerable patients who were isolated during the global pandemic.”
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners. Awards were classified in 56 categories, with the winners chosen from more than 4,400 submitted nominations from 100 countries.
Founded in 2004, Mobile Mentor has operations in the United States, Australia and New Zealand.
