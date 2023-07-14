Shore Capital Partners has announced the closing of its inaugural Industrial fund and its fifth health care fund within three months and with a collective value of $643 million.
According to a release, the Chicago-based Shore — which offers a major presence in Nashville — now has more than $6 billion assets under management.
Industrial Partners Fund I is led by Shore Founder and Managing Partner Justin Ishbia and Partners and Co-Heads of Industrials John Sznewajs and Dan Spradling. The team will primarily focus on investing in aerospace and defense, building and facility services, transportation and logistics, environmental services, manufactured products/services and industrial technology companies that have between $5 million and $100 million in revenue. IND Fund I surpassed its original target of $150 million and was “substantially oversubscribed,” the release notes.
Healthcare Partners Fund V is also led by Ishbia, along with Shore founding partners John Hennegan, Ryan Kelley and Mike Cooper, and Partners Don Pierce and Chris Mioton. HC Fund V will focus on investing in microcap health care businesses and partner with companies that have between $5 million and $200 million in revenue. HC Fund V also surpassed its original target of $350 million and was also significantly oversubscribed.
Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as a legal advisor to Shore for the fundraising efforts. Shore did not use a placement agent.
“The close of the new healthcare and industrial funds is a testament to the team’s established ability to identify industry niches poised for growth,” Ishbia said. “Partnering with premier management teams with a focus on long-term success has always been our highest priority and we will continue to double-down on our commitment to providing operational resources to the companies we partner with.”
Shore’s portfolio of companies operate in approximately 1,500 locations and offer a collective 31,000 employees. Shore is home to about 130 employees between its Chicago and Nashville offices.
S&P upgrades city’s bond rating
Mayor John Cooper has announced that Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings has upgraded the city’s general obligation debt to a AA+ rating.
According to a release, this marks the first upgrade Metro has received from S&P, according to Metro records dating to 1981.
The S&P report notes the reforms implemented since Cooper took office have led to “available general fund reserves in excess of 30 percent of expenditures in fiscal 2022 from less than 7 percent in fiscal 2020.”
The upgrade comes two months after Kroll Bond Rating Agency announced it would rate Metro at AA+. Moody’s rates the city’s general obligation debt at Aa2.
Credit ratings are a key factor in determining the interest rate Metro pays on its infrastructure borrowing.
Cooper credited Metro Finance Director Kelly Flannery and the 40-member Metro Council for “finding efficiencies and implementing and codifying structural solutions while also making historic investments in our schools, public safety, parks and transportation infrastructure.”
“Just four years ago the state comptroller cautioned that Metro’s financial status was unsustainable and warned of a state takeover,” Cooper said in the release. “My administration made Metro’s financial health a priority and I am pleased to see others acknowledging our ongoing efforts. Now, Metro is financially stable, has a structurally balanced budget and enjoys the largest cash reserves ever.”
Ascension Saint Thomas board announces updates
Ascension Saint Thomas has announced Bob Higgins has been named its board of directors’ finance committee chair and treasurer, while Wanda Lyle will serve as board vice chair.
According to a release, the board also has added Aimee DeCamillo, global head of retirement for Manulife Investment Management. DeCamillio has served for several years on the Ascension Saint Thomas Physician Contracts Committee.
Higgins is president and chief executive officer for Barge Design Solutions, and Lyle serves as interim president and chief executive officer of the Center for Nonprofit Management. Both will also serve as members on the Ascension Saint Thomas Board of Directors Executive Committee.
Higgins is the current board chair for the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and also serves on the board of the Nashville Downtown Partnership.
Lyle served many years as board chair of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Nashville YWCA, and the Nashville Public Education Foundation
Prior to joining Manulife, DeCamillo held key leadership roles at Jackson Financial, T. Rowe Price, Bank of America, and Merrill Lynch.
“We are excited to welcome a new board member and recognize the exceptional contributions of two longtime board members taking on new roles,” Tony Heard, chair, Ascension Saint Thomas Board of Directors. “Their business experience and commitment to serving the community will strengthen our board's leadership, ensuring the continued success of our organization throughout Middle Tennessee."
Second Harvest welcomes five board members
Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has announced five Middle Tennessee community leaders have joined the nonprofit organization’s board of directors.
According to a release, this brings the number of board members to 31 and two board interns.
The board oversees the nonprofit’s mission to advance hunger solutions. Through its network of 420 partner agencies across 46 counties, Second Harvest distributed approximately 35.2 million meals to those neighbors in need in 2022.
New board members include the following:
• Dwayne Greene, assistant chief of police, Nashville Police Department: Originally from Atlanta, Greene attended Tennessee State University and graduated with a B.S. in music and sociology. He later attended Cumberland University, earning a master’s degree in public service management, and an Ed.D. degree at Trevecca Nazarene University.
In 2000, Greene started his career with Metro Nashville Police Department. He is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, National Black Peace Officers Association, Fraternal Order of Police, Leadership Nashville, Family and Children Services Board member, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, and 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, for which he serves as board secretary.
• Wade Hunt, senior director of operations, Walmart: Hunt began his work with Walmart in 2010. He received an associate degree from Cleveland State Community College in business and a B.S. degree from University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in business administration. Hunt previously has served on boards for Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and the Foodbank of North Alabama. Hunt was named Humanitarian of the Year by the Grant Institute at Morehouse College.
• Kim Less, vice president, after sales, Nissan Americas: Less brings more than 30 years of experience in global supply chain, aftersales, manufacturing and engineering. She holds a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering and a master's degree in engineering management from University of Tennessee. Less also completed the Global Executive Leadership Program through The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
• Ruby (Ruza) Shellaway, vice chancellor, general counsel, university secretary, Vanderbilt University: Shellaway leads Vanderbilt’s legal team, the Office of Risk Management and the Office of Conflict of Interest. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, summa cum laude, in economics and in law, jurisprudence and social thought from Amherst College, where she was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Society. She earned her juris doctor degree from Yale Law School, where she was a senior editor of the Yale Law Journal and executive editor of the Yale Law and Policy Review.
• Finis Stribling III, agricultural extension specialist, Tennessee State University: Stribling received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a Master of Science degree in agriculture extension and education from the University of Tennessee. He has 29 years of experience with the Tennessee State University Extension Program.
Stribling serves as director of the Tennessee New Farmer Academy and Small Farm programs. He also serves as Tennessee State University’s project director for the Tennessee AgrAbility Project and as co-chair of the 1890 Extension Disaster Education Network Advisory Committee.
“We are grateful to welcome some of Middle Tennessee’s most notable community leaders as our new board members,” Jennifer Peters, Second Harvest’s new board chair, said in the release. “The fight against food insecurity continues across our communities, and their leadership, dedication, and tremendous skills will be invaluable in helping us end hunger in Middle and West Tennessee.”
