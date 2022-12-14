The Tennessee State University Foundation has announced six new board of directors members.
According to a release, the new members include Traci Otey Blunt, James Clayborne, Leslie Coleman, Mario Payne, Dedrick Perry and Cynthia Snyder.
Blunt is a communications and public affairs strategist. She has led media relations and public affairs campaigns on behalf of corporate, political, sports and entertainment, and nonprofit organizations for more than 20 years.
Clayborne is an Illinois state senator who has served the state's 57th District for more than 20 years. Payne started investment firm TOAMS Financial. Perry is a biotech investor and land developer with more than 11 years of experience serving as a principal and treasury manager.
Snyder is the associate director for support at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. Coleman is a human resources official with more than 20 years of experience in HR and employee relations.
“It is only through the support of generous alumni and friends, and the hard work and commitment of the Tennessee State University Foundation leadership that TSU is able to fulfill its commitment of providing top-quality affordable education to our students,” Tennessee State University Foundation Board Chair Valerie Love said in the release. “We are proud to announce the newest additions to the Foundation’s Board of Directors and thank them for their service.”
HCA donates $1M to Musicians On Call
HCA Healthcare Inc. has announced it will donate $1 million to local nonprofit Musicians On Call.
Musicians On Call brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in health care environments.
According to a release, the money will fund the creation and launch of MOC’s online platform designed to enable the organization to reach more hospital patients and health care workers nationwide than would otherwise be the case.
MOC’s virtual and in-person programming are scheduled to be implemented in 16 HCA Healthcare hospitals across California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. To kick off the collaboration, patients and hospital staff at TriStar Centennial Medical Center were treated to a special live performance by Charles Esten, star of CMT’s Nashville and Netflix original series Outer Banks, this week. Esten visited patients in their rooms for private performances at the bedside. His visit marked MOC’s 10th event held at TriStar Centennial and the first in-person program since pandemic restrictions were put in place.
“We are excited to be working alongside Musicians On Call to bring their innovative live music programs to our facilities across the country,” Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare, said in the release. “We pride ourselves on providing our patients and caregivers with a high quality experience inside our hospitals, and our expanded collaboration with Musicians On Call will help us to do that.”
Pete Griffin, MOC president and chief executive officer, said the platform technology would not be possible “without the support of funders like HCA Healthcare, whose belief in our mission is crucial in helping us on our path to the next million served.”
Since 2012, HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation have given more than $200,000 to support MOC. HCA Healthcare facilities, including TriStar Centennial Women's and Children's Hospital, Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, TriStar Centennial Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center and Sunrise Children's Hospital, have hosted MOC Bedside programs for their patients and staff.
Additionally, HCA Healthcare has supported a number of special programs and initiatives including the annual Hope for the Holidays virtual concert experience and MOC’s 20th anniversary celebration. HCA Healthcare has colleagues who sit on MOC’s board of directors and advisory council, and who serve as volunteer guides and volunteer musicians.
Musicians On Call began operations in 1999 and has since helped more than 1 million people, the release notes.
Allen named to James council
Wealth Strategies Partners founder Paul Allen has been named a member of the Raymond James Financial Services’ 2023 Chairman’s Council.
According to a release, this marks the fourth year that he has received the recognition.
Allen founded Wealth Strategies Partners in 2014 to provide financial planning services to retirees, entrepreneurs, business owners, executives and high-net-worth individuals.
“It is an honor to be recognized for the fourth year among the nation’s leading advisors, and it’s only made possible through the collective efforts of our team,” Allen said in the release. “All of our team members aim to provide our clients and families with world class customer service modeled after the famous Ritz-Carlton Gold Standards. This recognition is a testament to their hard work and unwavering commitment to our practice and clients’ success.”
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.