Nashville businessman Peter Woolfolk has been appointed to the Airport Cooperative Research Program Project of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine Transportation Research Board
Woolfolk serves as founder of Nashville-based Communications Strategies.
In 2005, the Airport Cooperate Research Program was established by the Federal Aviation Administration to solve common problems, learn about new technologies, and assess innovations in service and operations related to airports.
Woolfolk has served more than 25 years in public relations. He was appointed as a communications director during the Clinton Administration in the U.S. Department of Education, was a communications manager at the Presidential Inaugural Committee, served five years as a senior press secretary in the U.S. Congress (including for the chairman of the House Committee on Education and Labor) and worked as the vice president of communications at Fisk University.
In addition, Woolfolk is also a licensed private pilot.
Vanderbilt faculty members land $8M NIH grant related to infant brain development
Two Vanderbilt faculty members have received an $8 million grant from the National Institutes of Health as part of a multi-institutional overview of variables influencing infant and child brain development, including substance exposure.
Laurie Cutting, Patricia and Rodes Hart Professor of Special Education, Psychology and Human Development, Radiology and Pediatrics, and Sarah Osmundson, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, will lead Vanderbilt’s participation in the HEALthy Brain and Child Development study, according to vumcreporter.com.
The study, which will be conducted over at least 10 years with two dozen other institutions, aims to understand how pre- and post-natal exposures to substances and environments may alter developmental trajectories of children from birth.
“This study will be groundbreaking in terms of providing insights into environmental issues that impact children’s brain development from birth through early childhood and is unprecedented in its scope,” Cutting said. “The findings should yield multiple discoveries that could have important implications for policy, practice and early intervention.”
The Vanderbilt group is one of 25 selected institutions with expertise in neuroimaging, neurophysiology, longitudinal clinical research, child development, substance exposure and addiction, ethical/legal issues and clinical care of high-risk infants/children.
Within the NIH, the HBCD study is funded by 10 institutes and offices and by the Helping to End Addiction Long-termSM Initiative, led by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Savage Ventures acquires Neon Media Group
Nashville-based Savage Ventures has acquired local video production company Neon Media Group for an undisclosed sum, according to a release.
The combined organization, to be called Savage Media, will produce and distribute video content for Savage Ventures’ properties and customers, according to a release.
Savage Ventures originally partnered with Neon Media Group to develop and execute video operations for its owned-and-operated brands, including American Songwriter, Total Frat Move and OutKick. OutKick was sold to FOX in June 2021, less than one year after relaunch, and Savage Ventures continues to provide operational and consultative service to FOX.
Neon Media Group owner Mike King will be staying with Savage Media in a sales and production leadership capacity.
Savage Media will be headquartered in a 5,000-square-foot production facility, currently in the final phases of construction, in Germantown. The facility will open in early 2022 and include multiple studio spaces (green screen, sound stage, test kitchen, interview sets), edit bays for post-production, and control rooms for livestream broadcasts.
“We know video is a necessity for effective content and performance marketing,” Sam Savage, CEO of Savage Ventures, said in the release. “It is, in fact, integral to serving our clients and growing our various media properties. By taking strong, established brands and invigorating them with creative, sharply produced video content, we’re confident we’ll cultivate sustained high growth across our businesses and for our clients.”
Zac Litwack serves as Savage Ventures’ other partner and principal.
