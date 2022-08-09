Kate Sherrard Chinn has joined MP&F Strategic Communications as the firm’s seventh partner.

According to a release, Chinn most recently served as vice president and head of community and civic engagement at AllianceBernstein, a post she held for nearly four years. As AB, she was focused on corporate philanthropy, community disaster response, volunteerism and employee engagement. In 2021, Chinn helped form similar AB community engagement programs in Asia, Europe and New York based on the Nashville model.

Chinn

Kate Sherrard Chinn

