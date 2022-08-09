Kate Sherrard Chinn has joined MP&F Strategic Communications as the firm’s seventh partner.
According to a release, Chinn most recently served as vice president and head of community and civic engagement at AllianceBernstein, a post she held for nearly four years. As AB, she was focused on corporate philanthropy, community disaster response, volunteerism and employee engagement. In 2021, Chinn helped form similar AB community engagement programs in Asia, Europe and New York based on the Nashville model.
Prior to joining AllianceBernstein, Chinn served as senior vice president at the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, focused on revenue generation and strategic planning efforts for economic development campaign Partnership 2020.
Previously, Chinn spent more than 15 years in New York City in various marketing and communications roles, notably serving as senior director of marketing for Tishman Speyer from 2007 to 2015. Earlier in her career, she was an interior designer and project manager for Peter Marino Architect and held marketing and sales roles for iVillage, Rodale and Wenner Media.
Chinn serves on the boards of the United Way of Greater Nashville, the Nashville Public Education Foundation and Harpeth Hall School. Previously, she was a board member with the YMCA of Middle Tennessee and The Land Trust for Tennessee. She is a graduate of the Leadership Nashville class of 2022 and is serving as program co-chair for the 2022-23 class.
A Nashville native, Chinn graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of North Carolina in 1997, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.
Chinn joins MP&F partners Jennifer Brantley, David Fox, Katy Varney, Keith Miles, Mary Elizabeth Davis and Knight Stivender.
“Kate has had a significant presence in this community since returning to Nashville in 2015,” Brantley, MP&F managing partner, said in the release. “She has been active in business and civic circles and is well respected by everyone. We are excited to have her join MP&F as she brings close to 20 years of marketing, advertising, creative and community engagement expertise to our team.”
