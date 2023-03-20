New York City-based real estate private equity firm Northwood Hospitality has named Eumi Koh as general manager of its Hilton Conrad Nashville at Broadwest in Midtown.
New York City-based real estate private equity firm Northwood Hospitality has named Eumi Koh as general manager of its Hilton Conrad Nashville at Broadwest in Midtown.
Koh replaces Martin Wormull, who was the 234-guest-room hotel’s original GM.
Previously, Koh served as the general manager of the Darcy Hotel, a boutique hotel also owned by Northwood and located in Washington, D.C. During her time at there, she was named one of Modern Luxury magazine’s D.C. Power Players in both 2020 and 2021.
Having started her hospitality career more than 20 years ago, Koh is a graduate of the University of California at San Diego, from which she earned a bachelor’s degree in management science. She also holds a Master of Business Administration degree in hospitality and finance from Les Roches International School of Hotel Management in Switzerland.
The hiring follows Northwood’s having paid $119 million for the hotel tower component of Broadwest in mid-2022 (read here).
“Eumi is a passionate leader who’s driven by her sense of service and her remarkable ability to build relationships with people,” Javier Rosenberg, president of Northwood Hospitality, said in the release. “Nashville is such a dynamic city and her leadership and community involvement will be a fantastic addition to the city.”
Northwood Hospitality owns and operates Aloft Charlotte Ballantyne in Charlotte, The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills and The Darcy in Washington, D.C., among others.
