Hotel Fraye has appointed Richard Rose as general manager, Jose Rodriguez as assistant general manager and Enjoli Bahl as director of sales and marketing.
Managed by Raleigh-based Concord Hospitality, the upscale 200-room Hotel Fraye is located in Midtown at 1810 Broadway and will open in August, according to a release. This will mark Hilton’s Curio Collection brand debut in Nashville, according to a release.
Most recently, Rose was the vice president of business development for Concord Hospitality. He has served in leadership roles at Hilton Raleigh, Embassy Suites Raleigh, John Q Hammond Embassy Suites and Renaissance Raleigh North Hills Hotel.
A native of New York City, Rodriguez has more than 26 years of hospitality experience. Rodriguez previously served as executive chef at various hotels in Mexico and Panama, including Hyatt Regency Cancun, Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun and JW Marriott Panama Golf & Beach Resort. He also has worked as director of food and beverage/executive chef at Hotel Indigo East Liberty in Pennsylvania, Hotel Indigo Savannah Historic District and Hilton Garden Inn Savannah Midtown.
Bahl has 20 years of progressive sales and executive management experience in the hospitality industry, with previous positions including director of sales and marketing at Moxy Nashville Vanderbilt Hotel, area sales manager for Embassy Suites Murfreesboro and Embassy Suites Cool Springs and group sales manager at Hilton Miami Downtown.
“We are thrilled to welcome Richard, Jose and Enjoli to Hotel Fraye’s executive leadership team,” Karen Nash, Concord Hospitality regional vice president of sales and marketing, said in the release. “This dynamic trio brings extensive industry experience, passion for hospitality and intuitive leadership to the high-profile opening and debut of Hilton’s Curio Collection brand in Nashville. We are confident their leadership will guide a successful hotel launch as we continue to elevate and expand our brand and service standards.”
Hotel Fraye features restaurant Gathre, led by Executive Chef Tony Fraske, and Eddie Ate Dynamite rooftop bar and lounge. It shares some amenities and a parking structure with now-open apartment tower Fallyn.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In