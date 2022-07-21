Hotel Fraye has appointed Richard Rose as general manager, Jose Rodriguez as assistant general manager and Enjoli Bahl as director of sales and marketing.  

Hotel Fraye

Managed by Raleigh-based Concord Hospitality, the upscale 200-room Hotel Fraye is located in Midtown at 1810 Broadway and will open in August, according to a release. This will mark Hilton’s Curio Collection brand debut in Nashville, according to a release.

