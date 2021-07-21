Music City Center President and CEO Charles Starks has appointed Robert Rice as the director of human resources and Heather Jensen as the director of communications.
The release does not note whom Rice and Jensen replace.
Previously, Rice served as a human resources official and advisor for Ghertner & Company. He also held a non-credit curriculum instructor position at Middle Tennessee State University.
From Memphis, Rice holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Trevecca University. He is a Society for Human Resource Management certified professional.
Jensen will be responsible for the development, production, and distribution of all marketing, communications and public relations materials.
Previously, Jensen served as community relations officer, web content coordinator and multimedia product manager for the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Prior to her work in public relations, Jensen worked in broadcast television as a reporter and anchor in both Tennessee and Georgia news markets.
Jensen is a Nashville native and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism from Middle Tennessee State University
The 2.1-million-square-foot convention center is located in SoBro.
