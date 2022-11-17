Mars Petcare announced Thursday it has named Alanna McDonald as regional president of the Franklin-based company’s North America pet nutrition division.
Mars Petcare announced Thursday it has named Alanna McDonald as regional president of the Franklin-based company’s North America pet nutrition division.
According to a release, McDonald replaces Ikdeep Singh, who was named global president in May.
Most recently, McDonald served in high-ranking roles at L'Oreal subsidiaries Maybelline New York (including as president) and Garnier. Prior to that, McDonald spent 17 years at Procter & Gamble, working in China, Hong Kong, Canada and the U.S. in sales, marketing and brand management.
In her new role, McDonald will oversee a Mars Pet Nutrition North America portfolio that includes Pedigree, Iams and Cesar and is home to 3,600 employees.
Since 2020, Mars Pet Nutrition North America has seen its largest organic growth in recent history, serving more than 90 million customers.
McDonald holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Calgary and sits on the board of directors at Calgary-based Big Rock Brewery.
"Alanna is a proven leader who brings strong global perspective on what consumers want and what retailers need,” Singh said in the release. “She understands the massive potential of a well-placed digital experience – positioning us to meet the evolving needs of pet parents for years to come.”
Mars Petcare is affiliated with McLean, Virginia-based Mars Inc., which is known for its making of confectionery.
