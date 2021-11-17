LP Building Solutions has announced the appointment of Aaron Howald as vice president, investor relations and business development, and Craig Miles as vice president, national sales, oriented strand board marketing and planning.
Howald joined LP in 2011 and has worked in various roles for the OSB business and corporate finance, including strategy and business development, before being appointed director of investor relations in October 2019.
Prior to joining LP, Howald served as senior manager of the Thomas Group, a management consulting firm. He earned an MBA degree from Indiana University Kelley School of Business and a bachelor's degree in finance and economics from Franklin College.
Miles joined LP in 2004 as a retail brand manager before being promoted to director of sales in 2010, a role he held for nearly four years. He briefly transitioned to another company before returning to LP in 2018 to take on the role of business marketing manager until his promotion to director of national sales and marketing for OSB in 2020.
Prior to LP, Miles held brand management and sales and marketing roles at integrated plastics manufacturer Inteplast Group and global medicines company Novartis. He earned an MBA degree at the University of Rochester Simon Business School and a bachelor's degree in management from the University of Baltimore Merrick School of Business.
Headquartered in Nashville, LP Building Solutions operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil.
