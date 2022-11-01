According to a release, Guth will be based at the company’s Nashville headquarters but will spend time at its offices in Knoxville, Atlanta and Denver. He has been with the firm — which offers services related to architecture, landscape architecture, civil engineering and planning — since 2013 and most recently served as a vice president.
Guth, who replaces the retired Chris Camp, began his career in Denver and has since worked worldwide on various projects.
Guth earned his Bachelor of Environmental Design in Architecture degree from the University of Colorado in 2007 and both a Master of Architecture degree and Master of Urban Design degree from the University of Colorado College of Architecture and Planning in 2009.
"Sean is the epitome of the Lose Design culture,” Lee Davidson, Lose Design board chair, said in the release. “He has led our architecture department through many of our largest projects, he has the support of staff and the full trust of the board of directors in leading our team into the future.”