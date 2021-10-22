Loews Vanderbilt Hotel has named Charly Houegban — a former Olympic cyclist — its executive chef.
According to a release, Houegban will oversee menu development and implementation for the hotel’s three dining outlets (Mason’s Restaurant, Mason Bar and POD Market), banquet functions and the facility’s overall culinary programming.
Houegban replaces Patrick Gossett.
Born in Strasbourg, France, Houegban graduated from the University of Vincennes in France and later studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and Los Angeles. He has held positions in the kitchens of the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, London, Hong Kong and Singapore, in addition to roles at the Renaissance Hotel in Palm Springs, among other notable hotel brands.
This October, Houegban was inducted into La Confrerie de la Chaine des Rotisseurs USA, billed as the oldest and largest food and wine society in the world, with the U.S. chapter now in its 60th year with 6,000 members.
Of note, Houegban participated in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics in cycling for France.
“With more than 20 years of global culinary experience working for some of the world’s finest hotels, we’re delighted to welcome Chef Houegban to our team,” Hugh Anderson, Loews Vanderbilt Hotel general manager, said in the release. “His elevated culinary perspective and creativity will further enhance our standout offerings.”
Located in Midtown at 2100 West End Ave., Loews Vanderbilt Hotel offers 339 rooms.
