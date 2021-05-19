Raleigh-based professional services firm Dixon Hughes Goodman has added Joey Ward as an assurance partner in its Nashville office.
According to a release, Ward has 27 years of experience across public accounting, business development and financial management, serving domestic and international businesses in the construction, real estate, manufacturing, retail and distribution sectors.
Throughout his career, primarily in North Carolina, Ward has worked with clients that include contractors, subcontractors, engineers, architects, retailers, restaurants and convenience stores.
Ward previously worked with Elliott Davis, Grant Thornton, Bovis Lend Lease and KPMG. He has experience with audits, transaction assistance and buy-side due diligence, M&A issues, purchase price accounting and IFRS and SEC matters. In addition, he has served as the lead partner on several IPOs.
“Joey’s industry knowledge will be instrumental to the expansion of our DHG Construction and Real Estate industry practice in the region,” Lori Haley, managing partner of DHG Nashville, said in the release. “Over the past few years, we have strategically grown our presence in the Nashville market and look forward to continuing this growth with Joey’s leadership and exceptional client service.,”
DHG offers assurance, tax and advisory services and bills itself as ranking among the top 20 professional services firms in the nation. With more than 2,000 employees across the United States, DHG serves clients in 50 states and internationally.
