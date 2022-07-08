Hastings Architecture Associates has promoted Mark Zook to the role of principal.
Zook previously served the Nashville-based design firm as associate principal.
According to a release, Zook joins William Hastings, David Bailey, David Powell, Charles Gannaway, Sara Atherton and Derek Schmidt as leaders of the 85-person architecture and design firm. Atherton and Schmidt were promoted in 2021 (read here).
Having been with HAA since 2003, Zook has worked on projects involving 805 Lea, Twelve Twelve, Vertis Green Hill, the Metro Police Department headquarters building, the Montgomery Bell Academy master plan and the Vanderbilt University School of Nursing.
Zook holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Tennessee.
William Hastings said the promotion recognizes Zook’s “numerous contributions” to HAA.
