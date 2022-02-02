BKD CPAs & Advisors has named Nashville-based Jim Regnier managing partner of its national tax services divisions.
According to a release, Regnier will oversee BKD’s services related to international tax, state and local tax, cost segregation, tax controversy and research tax credit matters. He will be based locally and succeeds Rob Wagner, who will retire on May 31.
With BKD for 24 years, Regnier has served the past three years as managing partner for the firm’s Nashville and Bowling Green offices and was assistant managing partner for two years prior to that. He is a member of BKD’s 11-member governing board and an inaugural member of the company's growth and innovation governing committee.
“It’s an honor to be asked to step into the shoes of such a legendary professional as Rob Wagner,” Regnier said in the release. “He started our NTS group from scratch and has built it into a nationally respected practice that is integral to BKD’s future success. I look forward to leading the continued expansion of NTS through innovation in services, collaboration with our practice offices and the unmatched client service of NTS professionals.”
Tom Watson, Dallas-based BKD CEO, said in the release that “thoughtful succession planning” is a key component of the company’s culture.
“We are fortunate that we routinely develop leaders like Jim,” Watson said.
BKD CPAs & Advisors is home to 3,030 professionals and offers services to clients in all 50 states and internationally.
