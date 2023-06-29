Leadership Nashville has announced the 46 members of its class of 2023-24.
A release notes the program will begins in September and focuses on issues involving government, media, education, business, diversity equity and inclusion, quality of life, health, arts and entertainment, and public safety.
“The key to Leadership Nashville’s success over the past 47 years is the diversity of its participants,” Evette White, the entity’s executive director, said in the release. “Each class is a cross section of Nashville area leaders, representing a variety of professions, industries, races, genders, religions, and neighborhoods.”
Leadership Nashville was founded in 1976 as an executive level leadership organization rather than a leadership training program.
Chairing this year’s selection committee was Agenia Clark, president and CEO, Girl Scout Council of Middle Tennessee. Linda Rebrovick, president of Impact Consulting, is president of the Leadership Nashville Board of Trustees.
The 46 members of Leadership Nashville 47th class — to date, the annual number has always been 44 — are as follows (listed by last name alphabetically):
Shawn Bakker, President, Nashville Public Library Foundation; Lyle Beasley, Managing Partner, West End Holdings, LLC; Lillian Blackshear, Public Finance Partner, Bass, Berry & Sims PLC; Terrence Brooks, Principal, Google Cloud; Christiane Buggs, Board Member/Chair Emeritus, Metro Nashville Public Schools;
John Cannon, EVP, Commercial Real Estate Manager, Pinnacle Financial Partners; Sidney Cherry, SVP Tax & Treasury Operations, Ryman Hospitality Properties; Monica Cintado, Vice President Corporate Development, HCA Healthcare; Michael Collier, EVP, Corporate Strategy & Development, HealthStream, Inc.; Alfred Dowell, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Ingram Industries Inc.;
Seth Feman, Executive Director and CEO, Frist Art Museum; Jeff Fincher Chief Development Officer, Nashville Christian School; Nicole Flynn, Director, Marketing Strategy – Hotels, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Malone Gilliam, Rector, St. George’s Episcopal Church; Erica Gilmore, Metropolitan Trustee;
Ben Goad, News Director, The Tennessean; Andrea Hart, Vice President Human Resources, Caterpillar; Shubhada Jagasia, President and CEO, Ascension St. Thomas Hospital; Lynda Jones, Judge, Metropolitan Government; Winston Justice, Investment Manager, Alliance Bernstein;
Andrew Kintz, Executive Vice President, First Horizon Bank; Lisa Lankford, EVP, Chief Corporate Strategy Officer, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority; Minh Le, Partner, Finn Partners; Becky Magura, President & CEO, Nashville Public Television; Rod McDaniel, CEO, S3 Recycling Solutions;
John Mikos, President and CEO, YMCA of Middle Tennessee; Matt Nicholson, Director of Development & Operations, The Clear Blue Company; Judy Orr, Executive Director, Catholic Charities; Perri duGard Owens, President & CEO, duGard Communications; Lauren Lane Payne, Senior Vice President of Philanthropy, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville;
Jamie Pfeffer, Principal, Pfeffer Torode; Allison Reed, President-Elect, Junior League of Nashville; Amani Reed, Director, University School Nashville; EJ Reed, CEO, Slim and Husky’s; Kabir Sandhu, Vice President, R.C. Mathews Contractor; Ashlee Sellars, Director of Restorative Justice Initiatives, Raphah Institute;
Jeremy Swartz, Vice President, CRM Strategy, Jackson National Life, Inc.; Tina Tuggle, VP, DEI Officer, Tennessee Titans; Matt Van Epps, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Office of the Governor; Chandra Vasser, VP, Chief Diversity Equity & Inclusion Officer and President of the Nissan Foundation, Nissan Group of the Americas; Tash Weddle, CEO, The New Beginnings Center/TNB-Fitness;
Tommy Widener, Deputy Chief of Police, Metro Nashville Police Department; Sally Williams, President, Nashville Music & Business Strategy, Live Nation; Rick Wright, Chair Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Vanderbilt University Medical Center; Vicki Yates, Journalist, Formerly NewsChannel 5; and Russell Ziecker, EVP, Global Head of Television Music, Lionsgate/Starz.
The announcement comes as Leadership Middle Tennessee recently recognized its Class of 2023, with nine of its 41 members working in Davidson County (read more here).