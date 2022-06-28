Brentwood-based professional services and business consulting firm LBMC has promoted four employees to shareholder status and added one shareholder.
According to a release, veteran LBMC employee Robyn Barton has been added to the shareholder roster and will focus on risk services. Based remotely, Barton focuses on LBMC’s Health Information Trust Alliance efforts. Barton has more than 19 years of experience as an information security professional and assessor, 12 years at LBMC. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.
Melissa Cothran will serve as shareholder focused on the firm’s wealth advisers efforts and leads LBMC’s family office practice. Cothran joined LBMC in 1999 and has more than 24 years of tax experience, specializing in complex income tax returns for individuals, trusts and estates, as well as tax planning and individual tax consulting. She also works with LBMC’s litigation department consulting on high net wealth family law and divorce cases involving taxation issues and asset division. Cothran holds her bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky and is a CPA.
Laura McGregor will work as a shareholder within LBMC's health care audit practice. Having joined the firm in 2009, McGregor’s expertise includes for-profit and not-for-profit hospitals, behavioral health providers, continuing care retirement communities, independent and assisted living facilities, nursing homes, pharmacies, home health and hospice care companies. McGregor holds her MBA degree from Tennessee Technological University and is a CPA. She is a member of Leadership Health Care and the Nashville Healthcare Council.
Van Steel has been promoted to shareholder related to risk services, leading LBMC’s cybersecurity consulting service line. Steel joined LBMC in 2018 and has more than 20 years of experience in IT advisory/assurance and cybersecurity consulting. He has served large financial institutions and a U.S. health care governing body. Steel holds his bachelor’s degree from Kutztown University.
The new shareholder is Jon Hilton, who joins LBMC as practice leader of the firm’s data insights division. Hilton has more than 20 years of experience as a data scientist. He is an honors graduate of the United States Military Academy and holds a master’s degree in information and data science from the University of California. Hilton served as an officer in the U.S. Army, earning a Bronze Star and the Army Commendation Medal.
“These five leaders personify our mission — to help our clients and colleagues be successful while continuously moving forward and striving to be better,” Jeff Drummonds, LBMC CEO, said in the release. “By demonstrating exemplary service and expertise to clients, developing their teams through meaningful relationships, improving processes through innovation and driving smart growth, they represent the future of LBMC.”
LBMC has more than 750 employee with offices in, in addition to Brentwood, Chattanooga, Knoxville and Charlotte.
