Brentwood-based professional employer organization LBMC Employment Partners has announced the addition of Anna Maddox as chief human resources officer.
According to a release, the position is new to LBMC Employment Partners.
The announcement follows LBMC’s expansion into the Charlotte market and the addition of Cigna National Plan to its PEO, complementing the established BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee plan.
Maddox is focused on client service, including the design of client retention plans, as well as developing and executing strategy in support of the overall business plan and vision of LBMC.
Maddox has more than 20 years of HR experience. She most recently served as client relations executive for ADP.
Maddox holds her MBA degree from Trevecca Nazarene University and bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University.
“Anna is a true champion of the client with a proven track record in client retention,” Sharon Powlus, LBMC Employment Partners president and CEO, said in the release. “Her experience working with clients throughout the Southeast — and the Carolinas in particular — brings even more synergy with our recent expansion into Charlotte. She is a stellar addition to our team.”
LBMC Employment Partners is affiliated with professional services firm LBMC, the various companies of which are home to more than 750 employees working at offices in (in addition to Brentwood) Chattanooga, Knoxville and Charlotte. The professional services company was founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm.
