Nashville-based accounting firm Kraft CPAs has named Alex Dawald and Jared King as members.
According to a release, Kraft CPAs (stylized as “KraftCPAs”) is now home to 20 partners.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
Nashville-based accounting firm Kraft CPAs has named Alex Dawald and Jared King as members.
According to a release, Kraft CPAs (stylized as “KraftCPAs”) is now home to 20 partners.
Both Dawald and King help lead the firm’s assurance services department, which provides audits, reviews and other compliance engagements.
Dawald, a member in Kraft CPAs’s healthcare industry team, works with hospitals, physician practices, assisted living communities and pharmacies.
Dawald is a graduate of St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota, and joined Kraft CPAs in 2013.
A member of the firm’s construction team and the employee benefits plan team, King works with clients in the construction, manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, real estate and nonprofit sectors.
King is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and joined Kraft CPAs in 2004.
“Alex and Jared represent the future of our firm and our industry,” Kraft CPAs Chief Manager Vic Alexander said in the release. “They’ve filled significant roles with our assurance services team, and this is an opportunity for them to have even greater input on the direction of the firm. They’ve both worked hard to achieve that.”
Founded in 1958 by the late Joe Kraft, Kraft CPAs PLLC bills itself as one of the largest independent certified public accounting firms in Tennessee. It offers six affiliate companies and a staff of more than 250 people in Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia and Lebanon.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.