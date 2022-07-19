Nicole Strain, the chief operating officer and chief financial officer at home goods retailer Kirkland’s, is resigning, effective Aug. 31.
She joined the company in 2016 and was named CFO in 2019 before adding the COO title earlier this year. Strain held previous executive roles at Logan’s Roadhouse, Dick’s Last Resort and Correct Care Solutions.
According to regulatory filings, her resignation “is not related to the operations, policies or practices of the company [and] there were no disagreements between Ms. Strain and the company.”
While Kirkland’s searches for a new CFO, company controller Anna Wilhoit and senior director of financial planning and analysis Jessica Tatum will fill in as co-leaders of the newly established office of the chief financial officer.
“Nicole’s executive leadership has been instrumental in transforming our company into a specialty home furnishings retailer,” Kirkland’s CEO Woody Woodward said in a release. “As we begin the process of selecting her successor, we are in experienced hands with our current corporate finance and operations teams remaining in place. On behalf of Kirkland’s Home and the board of directors, we wish Nicole the very best in her next endeavor.”
Earlier, Woodward cited Strain’s work as CFO as part of the reason for newfound optimism at the company following the onset of COVID-19.
