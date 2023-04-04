Home décor and furnishings retailer Kirkland’s Inc. is looking for a new leader.
CEO Woody Woodward is retiring at the end of May, the company announced Tuesday. The Kirkland’s board is “in the process of evaluating its options for a permanent successor.”
Ann Joyce, a board member with past executive experience at Chico’s FAS, Aeropostale and Ralph Lauren, will serve as interim CEO.
Meanwhile, Amy Sullivan, Kirkland’s senior vice president and chief merchandising and stores officer, has been promoted to president and chief operating officer. She has been with the company for more than a decade.
"On behalf of our board, I would like to thank Woody for his tremendous service and dedication to Kirkland's Home over the years," said chair R. Wilson Orr. "As we begin to navigate this transition, I'm pleased we have an experienced retail executive in Ann to lead our organization. Ann brings a wealth of experience in retail operations that has proven to be of significant value at the board level. We also congratulate Amy on her well-deserved promotion and enhanced leadership role. We look forward to both of their further contributions in these new roles as we focus on reinvigorating our customer base and returning to profitability."
Kirkland’s has 344 stores in 35 states.
Woodward in 2021 was named the Post’s CEO of the Year, in part for his efforts leading the retailer through COVID-19. He joined Kirkland's in 2018. Previously, he was president at Crate and Barrel.