JLL Capital Markets announced Thursday that Bradley Worthington will serve as a director in its Nashville office.
According to a release, Worthington will focus on commercial investment sales advisory transactions in the greater Nashville area.
Worthington joins the 37-employee local office of Chicago-based JLL with more than five years of experience in the commercial real estate industry. Most recently, he worked as a vice president with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co. He also has held positions as an analyst/associate and affiliate broker at local (Urban Grout Commercial Real Estate) and national (Marcus & Millichap) commercial real estate firms.
A board member for NAIOP’s Nashville chapter, Worthington earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Mississippi.
“As the markets continue to gain momentum, we felt it was important to have a dedicated commercial investment sales advisory executive in our Nashville office,” Richard Reid, JLL senior managing director who oversees the Atlanta and Nashville markets, said in the release. “We’re seeing more and more investors look at Nashville to invest in, and we’re excited to have Bradley on board to complement our existing Southeast experts and advise these clients going forward.”
JLL Capital Markets has more than 3,700 specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.
