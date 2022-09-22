Inova Payroll has named Mike McKeown its chief financial officer.
According to a release from the Nashville-based a payroll and human resource solutions services provider, McKeown is responsible for accounting, finance and investment activities.
McKeown replaces Ben Todd, who served in the role for about 6.5 years.
Prior to joining Inova, McKeown spent 12 years with Reliant Bank, holding several senior leadership positions, including as CFO and as treasurer. At Reliant, McKeown contributed to the bank's growing from $350 million in assets to more than $3 billion. He also helped lead Reliant’s efforts to become a publicly traded company (listed on NASDAQ).
McKeown began his career in public accounting, spending his first 15 years with Deloitte and Touche, Arthur Andersen and BDO Seidman. McKeown was also a partner and principal at both Horne and Crosslin & Associates.
A graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Master of Accountancy degree, McKeown once served as a first lieutenant in the Army National Guard.
"I have known Mike for over a decade," Farsheed Ferdowsi, Inova founder and CEO, said in the release. "His track record for the management of growth, both organically and through acquisitions, is stellar and adds another valuable layer of expertise to the Inova senior management team."
