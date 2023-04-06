Nashville’s Ingram Industries has announced that Alfred Dowell has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Dowell will succeed Mary Cavarra as CFO, who is retiring after more than 25 years at the company, according to a release. Cavarra will continue to work with the Ingram family office and remain on the board of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and serve as board chair-elect of the Nashville Symphony.