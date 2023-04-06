Nashville’s Ingram Industries has announced that Alfred Dowell has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Dowell will succeed Mary Cavarra as CFO, who is retiring after more than 25 years at the company, according to a release. Cavarra will continue to work with the Ingram family office and remain on the board of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and serve as board chair-elect of the Nashville Symphony.
In addition to his new role, Dowell will continue to serve as co-chair of Ingram Industries’ company-wide diversity, equity and inclusion steering committee.
Dowell joined Ingram in 2013 as senior treasury manager. He has served the company as assistant treasurer and assistant controller, and most recently held the title of senior vice president and controller.
Dowell serves on the board of the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee and has served as treasurer since 2020.
“Alfred is exceedingly qualified for this position, and I am excited to see him flourish in his new role,” Orrin Ingram, Ingram Industries CEO, said in the release. “Alfred has been a tremendous asset to our company and has demonstrated strong leadership skills and business acumen in his role as senior vice president and controller. We look forward to his continued contributions and expertise.
“Mary has played an integral role in almost every aspect of Ingram Industries, and we would not be where we are as a company today without her service and hard work,” Ingram added.