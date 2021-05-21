Adolpho Birch III has been elected to the Ingram board of directors to help oversee a group of businesses that includes Ingram Marine Group and Ingram Content Group.
Birch is the senior vice president for business affairs and chief legal officer for the Tennessee Titans and previously spent more than two decades at the National Football League’s headquarters. He is also a member of Vanderbilt University Board of Trust.
“I have gotten to know Adolpho over the past few years and truly appreciate how he approaches business,” Chairman John Ingram said in a release. “Throughout his career, Adolpho has navigated high-level situations with incredible resolve and calm. Ingram will benefit greatly from Adolpho’s expertise and insight.”
Birch attended Harvard University and Vanderbilt University School of Law. He was an associate at a law firm in Houston and clerked for Judge Thomas Wiseman of the U.S. District Court for Middle Tennessee before joining the NFL. His father, A.A. Birch Jr., was a legal pioneer in Nashville and Tennessee, serving as a public defender, prosecutor, local judge, appeals court judge and chief justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court — in many of those positions he was the first Black person to hold the office.
