Relode, a Nashville-based hiring and recruiting platform, has named Peter Clare its new CEO.
Matthew Tant, the former Vanderbilt running back who co-founded the company and has been its CEO for seven years, will remain on the Relode board of directors, according to a release.
Clare most recently was president of Jobvite, a company that is also involved in the hiring sector. Previously, he was senior vice president and general manager at recruitment software company Talemetry.
Nashville investment firms Heritage Group and Frist Cressey Ventures are among the investors in Relode, founded in 2015 and focused on recruiting in the health care sector.
“Peter is an exceptional executive whose proven track record of driving sustained results and enterprise value is second to none,” said board member Jesse Bland, a partner at Heritage Group. “Relode is at an exciting inflection point on its journey, and we are confident Peter is the right leader to take [the company] to the next level of growth.”
