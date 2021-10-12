The Hermitage Hotel has named Kelsi Armijo as executive chef.
According to a release, Armijo will work under Jean-Georges Vongerichten to oversee restaurant Drusie & Darr (to open this fall) and café The Pink Hermit. The two will team on executing The Hermitage Hotel’s overall culinary program, which includes weddings, events and weekend afternoon tea.
Armijo arrives with more than 10 years of culinary expertise. Most recently, she led the culinary team at Southern California’s The Peninsula Beverly Hills, where she rose from chef de cuisine to executive chef during her nearly six-year tenure. Before that, Armijo worked alongside French chef and restaurateur Joel Robuchon in Las Vegas at the Michelin-starred L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon. During her time in Las Vegas, she also worked with James Beard Award-winning chef Shawn McClain at Sage.
Armijo began her career as a member of the opening team of Vongerichten's Jean-Georges Steakhouse at ARIA in Las Vegas and quickly rose to sous chef. She is a graduate of the College of Southern Nevada.
“Kelsi is a great talent who distinguished herself when we worked together at Jean-Georges Steakhouse at ARIA,” Vongerichten (read more about his arrival here) said in the release. “She has helmed some of the most innovate Michelin-starred kitchens in the U.S., and I am delighted to work with her in her new role as executive chef at Drusie & Darr to bring the restaurant to life and introduce a spirited new dining experience to Nashville.”
Opened in 1910, the hotel features 122 guest rooms and suites. The building is designed in the Beaux-Arts architectural style and includes an original stained-glass ceiling that serves as a centerpiece for the hotel lobby.
