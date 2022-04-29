The local headquarters of multi-office architecture, engineering and interior design firm Gresham Smith has added six partners.
The new owners join six additional partners to work from other offices the company operates, according to a release. In addition to the main office in Nashville, Gresham Smith offers 23 outposts in 10 other states.
The local partners are as follows:
• Mohammed Abu-Tayeh, who serves as the market vice president of the firm’s corporate and urban design market, which encompasses more than 80 professionals and projects. Recently named to his VP role, Abu-Tayeh brings nearly 20 years of experience in project development and operations management.
• Matt D’Angelo, who serves as practice leader for Gresham Smith’s transportation systems management and operations.
• Randy Drake, a senior project manager with more than 10 years of structural engineering experience.
• Michele McMinn, a senior interior designer who focuses on wellness and sustainability.
• Matt Mulick, who serves as a senior architect and industrial architectural department manager. Mulick offers more than 22 years of experience.
• Angie Womack, A 35-year employee of the firm who serves as director of marketing resources. Womack once served as a conference committee member for the Tennessee Chapter of the American Public Works Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.