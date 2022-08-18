Global insurance brokerage Lockton Companies has named Jay Brown as its first president in the Tennessee market.
According to a release, Brown will work in both Kansas City-based Lockton’s Brentwood and Memphis offices. With 25 years of experience in the industry, he will be responsible for culture, performance and business growth. Brown also will oversee client relationships, guide service teams and advise global businesses on human capital and risk management strategies.
Brown is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, from which he received his Bachelor of Science degree in finance. He is an alumni of the Nashville Health Care Council Fellows.
Veteran Lockton official Kevin McDaniel once oversaw the firm’s Tennessee efforts but combined those with work in the St. Louis office also.
"As Lockton Tennessee's first president, we look forward to creating an environment for Jay to lead this dynamic team towards success," Brian Roberts, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Lockton Midwest, said in the release. "A successful team leads to successful clients, which is always our top priority."
Lockton has also named Barry Boster as vice president and producer in the firm’s Nashville office. He has held previous positions at health care firms Cigna, Humana and Mercer. Boster will work from the local office but cover Kentucky and additional surrounding states.
Boster earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Belmont University.
Lockton ranks among the world's largest privately held brokerage firms that provides insurance, risk management, employee benefits and retirement consulting services. It is home to 7,500 associates doing business in approximately 125 countries.
