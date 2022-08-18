Global insurance brokerage Lockton Companies has named Jay Brown as its first president in the Tennessee market.

According to a release, Brown will work in both Kansas City-based Lockton’s Brentwood and Memphis offices. With 25 years of experience in the industry, he will be responsible for culture, performance and business growth. Brown also will oversee client relationships, guide service teams and advise global businesses on human capital and risk management strategies.  

Jay Brown

