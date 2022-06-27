Genesco has tapped Greg Sandfort as its board’s lead independent director.
A former Tractor Supply president and chief executive officer, Sandfort succeeds Matthew Diamond, who oversaw the board for the past four years and will remain with the entity.
Sandfort, who joined Genesco's board in 2021, will continue to serve on the Nashville-based shoe and clothing accessory retail company’s audit and compensation committees.
Sandfort served Tractor Supply CEO from May 2016 to January 2020 and as a member of the Brentwood-based farm equipment retailer’s board of directors from February 2013 to May 2020. Sandfort was the Tractor Supply president and chief operating officer from February 2012 to December 2012. Following his retirement, he served as a strategic advisor and consultant to Tractor Supply from January to August 2020.
Sandfort previously held senior leadership roles with Michaels Stores Inc., including as president, COO, EVP and general merchandise manager. Sandfort has been a director of WD-40 Company since 2011 and its lead independent director since October 2020. He is a former director of Kirkland's Inc.
"[Sandfort] brings more than 40 years of strategic retail leadership to our board with a deep understanding of customer dynamics, the ability to successfully lead business transformations, along with expertise in capital allocation,” Mimi Vaughn, Genesco board chair, president and CEO, said in the release. “I look forward to working with Greg as we continue to build on Genesco's footwear focused strategy.
"I would also like to thank Matt Diamond for his impactful leadership during extraordinary times as our lead independent director these past four years,” Vaughn added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In