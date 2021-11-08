Halls Chophouse has named Chad Ellis as general manager and Lee Spencer as executive chef.
The restaurant will open in Midtown’s Broadwest in 2022, with no specific date having been announced, according to a release.
Ellis and Spencer will be overseeing a space that includes a 10,000-square-foot main dining area with bar, multiple private rooms and a 2,500-square-foot patio. The restaurant will front the Broadwest plaza at 1600 West End Ave. at that street's split with Broadway.
With more than 20 years of experience in the culinary industry, Spencer is originally from Nashville. He attended culinary school at The Art Institute of Atlanta and has worked at steakhouses along the East Coast and across the Southwest.
Prior to joining Halls Chophouse, Ellis served as general manager, corporate executive chef, and food and beverage director for several operations, including The Capital Grille, New York City’s Serendipity 3, Roy’s in Dallas and Lyons Group Entertainment.
In 2020, Halls Chophouse Charleston was ranked in the top three restaurants in the United States by Trip Advisors Traveler’s Choice Awards, joining The French Laundry in California and Daniel in New York. Hall Management Group owns and operates the Low County fare restaurant.
“To be the best fine dining experience, we have to also attract the best people, and we believe we’ve succeeded in that by finding Chad and Chef Lee,” Tommy Hall, president and CEO of Hall Management Group, said in the release. “Both have tremendous pedigrees and deep experience working in and leading incredible establishments, but most importantly they are the right people to help us launch Halls Chophouse Nashville.”
