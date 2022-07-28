The ownership of Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville has named Bradley Russell as hotel manager.
In addition, and according to a release, Chauntel Brown (assistant director of rooms), Coleman Phillips (spa manager), Jolinda Cohavi (senior director of marketing) and Chanel Lewis (event sales manager) have been added to the hotel. The address is 100 Demonbreun St.
The announcement follows the recent announcement that Aniello “Nello” Turco has been appointed executive restaurant chef for the Four Seasons' Mimo (read here).
Russell’s tenure with the Four Seasons brand spans 16 years and five properties. He has worked with Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville General Manager Richard Poskanzer at the company’s hotels in Westlake Village, California, and Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Russell was promoted to resort manager of the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii prior to accepting a position with Four Seasons Hotel Nashville.
A Memphis native, Russell graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in hotel and restaurant management.
Brown joined Four Seasons Hotel Nashville following recent stints with Hyatt House Nashville Downtown SoBro and Grand Hyatt Nashville.
During her tenure with Hyatt, she worked at properties in San Antonio, Baltimore and Bonita Springs, Florida, as well as in positions for Hyatt Corporate and the Hyatt Global Contact Center, before accepting her role as assistant director of rooms for Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, her first appointment with the company.
A native of Fort Myers, Florida, Brown received a bachelor’s degree in resort and hospitality management and a master’s degree in educational leadership and development from Florida Gulf Coast University.
As spa manager, Phillips will oversee the hotel tower’s seventh-floor wellness space comprised of six treatment rooms, and both the fitness center and salon on the same floor. A licensed massage therapist and spa manager with 15 years of experience in five-star resorts, Phillips joins The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville after having worked as the spa manager and interim spa director at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee.
A graduate of Utah College of Massage Therapy, Phillips began his career at the five-star Ojai Valley Inn and Spa in Ojai, California.
Cohavi will lead the on-property sales and marketing team and has been with the Four Seasons brand since 2004, including in Atlanta, Dallas, Vail and Denver.
Cohavi currently operates in a dual role as senior director of marketing for the Four Seasons Hotel Nashville and Four Seasons Hotel Denver.
Throughout her 32-year hospitality career, she has held sales and marketing leadership positions for Hyatt, Marriott, Wyndham and Omni properties.
Cohavi holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Indiana University.
As event sales manager, Lewis arrives in Nashville after a stint as catering sales manager for the Four Seasons Hotel Boston.
A native of Atlanta, Lewis received a Bachelor of Arts degree in hospitality and tourism management and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from College of Charleston.
Upon graduation, she attended an accelerated culinary arts program at The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in Napa Valley and earned a certificate in plant-based nutrition from the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies and eCornell. She worked in restaurants — including Ford Fry’s The Optimist in Atlanta – before joining InterContinental Hotels Group in 2015 to work in catering sales, service and management for properties in Boston.
“Our initial leadership hires balance internationally experienced Four Seasons veterans with talented local professionals — ensuring the guest receives hallmark Four Seasons service with a good measure of Southern hospitality infused into it,” Poskanzer said in the release. “We are so excited to get to work for the people of Nashville and the people that love Nashville.”
