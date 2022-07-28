The ownership of Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville has named Bradley Russell as hotel manager.

p.jpeg

Bradley Russell
Chauntel Brown.png

Chauntel Brown
Chanel Lewis.png

Chanel Lewis
Jovinda.png

Jolinda Cohavi
Coleman Phillips.png

Coleman Phillips

In addition, and according to a release, Chauntel Brown (assistant director of rooms), Coleman Phillips (spa manager), Jolinda Cohavi (senior director of marketing) and Chanel Lewis (event sales manager) have been added to the hotel. The address is 100 Demonbreun St.

