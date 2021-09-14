Four Seasons officials announced Tuesday the appointment of Richard Poskanzer as general manager of the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville soon-to-open in SoBro.
According to a release, Poskanzer will oversee the development of all hotel amenities and experiences and the service of 143 Four Seasons Private Residences. An early 2022 opening is eyed, according to a release.
Originally from Albany, New York, and a graduate of Cornell University’s hotel administration program, Poskanzer began his Four Seasons career nearly 20 years ago as an assistant food and beverage manager in Philadelphia. He would then assume roles at Four Seasons properties in Lanai, North San Diego, Palo Alto and Santa Fe. In 2014, he moved to Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, California to serve as director of food and beverage before being promoted to Hotel Manager in 2017.
“It’s always a particularly proud moment when someone whose career we have watched flourish takes on their first assignment as general manager,” Antoine Chahwan, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts regional hotel operations president, said in the release. “Rich’s track record in transforming hotels, revamping food and beverage programming and evolving the guest experience to the highest levels has prepared him well to introduce Four Seasons to Nashville.”
Located at the intersection of First Avenue South and Demonbreun Street and overlooking the Cumberland River, the roughly 540-foot-tall tower is nearing exterior completion.
Boston-based real estate investment and development firm Congress Group and Los Angeles-based AECOM Capital, the investment arm of AECOM, are developing the site.
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is based in Toronto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.