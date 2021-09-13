Ryan Poli, formerly the chef at acclaimed Nashville restaurant The Catbird Seat, has been appointed executive chef at downtown’s Bobby Hotel.
At the hotel, he will oversee the reinvention of four dining and cocktail establishments, according to a release. Menu changes are expected to be implemented by the end of the year.
Poli left The Catbird Seat in 2018 to travel and cook in Asia. Prior to Nashville, he worked at restaurants in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and Spain. At The Catbird Seat, Poli teamed with his brother, Matthew Poli, who served as beverage director.
The hotel’s establishments include Tavern at Bobby, a rooftop lounge, Bobby’s Garage Bar and Café at Bobby.
“We are beyond excited to bring in an executive chef with the level of culinary experience and perspective that Ryan has,” said Jacob Strang, area director of culinary operations for Castlerock Asset Management, Bobby Hotel’s management group. “We feel our values as a property perfectly align with Ryan’s goals for the overall destination: to spotlight the quality and talent that makes Nashville the world-class city it is. Ryan’s vision for our culinary outlets will add a new favorite Music City dining option for locals and travelers alike.”
