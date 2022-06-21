The Nashville office of New York-based communications agency Finn Partners has promoted partners Mark Day and Philip McGowan to senior partner roles for its Southeast division.
Day has been with Finn (stylized as “FINN”) for nearly 20 years. As co-lead of the company’s corporate and consumer practice group, he oversees a team focused on the mobility, oil and gas, retail and distilled spirits sectors.
Previously, Day served as vice president for Powell Tate, a public policy firm in Washington, D.C. He also worked as press secretary to former U.S. Sen. Wendell Ford of Kentucky. Day graduated with a B.A. degree in both political science and philosophy from Transylvania University and then pursued graduate studies in communications and public relations at the University of Kentucky.
McGowan, a Finn employee for more than 15 years, is co-lead of the company’s community impact practice group.
Previously, he was a project assistant for the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies at Middle Tennessee State University. Named to the 2009 Nashville Emerging Leaders class, McGowan earned a B.A. degree in mass communication from Auburn University and an M.A. degree, also in mass communication, from MTSU.
“Mark and Philip are exceptionally effective in serving our clients and growing FINN’s presence across the Southeast, and we are delighted to expand their influence in both arenas,” Beth Courtney, Finn managing partner, Southeast, said in the release. “[Both] are longstanding, trusted leaders who also embody the FINN ethos to make the world a better place.”
The promotions come as DVL Seigenthaler retired its identity seven years after the latter entity became a part of the former, with both affiliated with Finn (read here).
Founded in 2011, Finn Partners has grown from about $24 million to $170 million in fees. The company is home to more than 1,200 employees working in 27 offices in both the U.S. and internationally.
