New York-based communications agency Finn Partners announced Friday it has promoted Ryan Witherell to managing partner in its Nashville office.
According to a release, Witherell joins six other managing partners in the local Finn (stylized as “FINN”) office.
Of note, Witherell is the first managing partner named in the local office of Finn Partners since the retiring of its DVL Seigenthaler identity seven years after the latter entity became a part of the former.
Witherell, who recently marked 20 years with the company, has worked with clients in the technology, transportation, environment, real estate development, financial services, legal and consumer products sectors.
Prior to joining what was then Seigenthaler Public Relations in 2002 (that entity later merged with DVL), Witherell began his career with the Merritt Group, a public relations firm located in Northern Virginia, providing account service to global technology companies.
Witherell is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a degree in communications studies.
“Ryan is an incredibly passionate and effective leader, and his commitment to spearheading excellent communication programs for our clients and our agency is unsurpassed,” Beth Courtney, Finn Partners managing partner, Southeast, said in the release. “It has been a huge pleasure to work alongside Ryan for many years, and we are delighted that he will be taking on a broader role with Finn Partners during this exciting time of growth and opportunity for our agency.”
Founded in 2011, Finn Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $170 million in fees and bills itself as among the world’s “fastest growing” independent public relations agencies. The company is home to more than 1,000 employees across 27 offices located in North America, Europe and Asia.
