Entertainment business management firm FBMM has promoted Betsy Lee to business manager.
According to a release, Lee is now among the highest-ranking officials at the Nashville-based company. She will continue to oversee all financial aspects for her clients, including award-winning artists and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.
Having joined FBMM in 2003, Lee has served as interim European tour accountant for both stadium and arena tours for major headliners.
Lee earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Georgia and graduated summa cum laude with highest honors. She is a member of the Recording Academy, the 2020 Grammy Next class, the Society of Leaders in Development, the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music and SOURCE.
Lee also volunteers with Pet Community Center, Thistle Farms, Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, Habitat for Humanity, Gideon’s Army and Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue.
“Since Betsy joined our team, I have seen firsthand not only her proven track record with our clients, but also her vested interest in each of them,” FBMM owner and President Jamie Cheek (who teams with founding owner Mary Ann McCready) said in the release. “She considers her clients family, and it is those relationships combined with her strategic counsel that have established her as a trusted adviser.”
