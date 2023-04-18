Nashville entertainment business management firm FBMM has promoted Dorian Yoanidis to the roles of chief financial officer and chief operating officer.
According to a release, Yoanidis previously worked as vice president of operations. He has more than 30 years of experience as a music industry finance and operations leader.
The roles are new to FBMM (Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy Inc.).
As CFO and COO, Yoanidis will coordinate with all FBMM departments related to finance, business operations and IT. He will also collaborate with officials in the firm’s New York and Los Angeles offices.
Yoanidis joined the 1990-founded FBMM in 2018. Previously, he worked at SESAC for three years as controller and vice president.
Yoanidis holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Penn State University and has worked as a certified public accountant since 1994.
“I have worked closely with Dorian since he joined FBMM and have witnessed firsthand his dedication to our clients, staff and the future of the company,” said FBMM owner and business manager Duane Clark. “He is the embodiment of a servant leader and has made a tremendous impact for our FBMM family and, in doing so, for our clients. His expertise allows our business managers to focus on their clients, and I have full confidence in Dorian as he continues to guide our operations in this new role.”