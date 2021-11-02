Nashville-based construction finance tech company Built Technologies has appointed its first president as it continues on a rapid growth pace.
Bob Van Nortwick comes to Built from Amazon Web Services, where he was global general manager and director of the AWS Startups team. He was previously a cofounder of Square 1 Bank and held executive positions at Comerica Bank and Bank of America.
Built was launched in 2015 and now manages some $135 billion related to more than 200,000 construction projects.
Last month, Built announced that it had raised $125 million in a Series D round, pegging the company’s value at $1.5 billion. The company is in the process of “significantly” expanding its workforce and product offerings in an effort to expand beyond financial institutions.
“As we continue to execute against our long-term strategy to expand and scale the Built platform and take the company into the global market, we saw an immediate advantage to adding Bob and the position of President to our leadership team,” Built co-founder and CEO Chase Gilbert said in a release. “His interest in construction and impressive background in technology, startups, and banking overall is ideal for this phase of our growth.”
