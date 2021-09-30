Nashville-based Parman Holdings Corporation will have a new CEO in the new year.
CEO Stephen Moore announced he will step aside at the end of the year while retaining the title of executive chairman. Company veteran Rachel Hockenberger will take over as CEO.
The privately held company owns, among other operations, Parman Energy Group.
According to a release, Parman operates in the Southeast and Minnesota and has $180 million in annual revenues and 175 employees.
"It has been an exciting journey to transition ownership of Parman to its employees and to champion growth in the energy sector and our diversification into equipment sales and leasing,” Moore said in the release. “We have an excellent leadership team at both operating companies and Rachel is uniquely qualified to lead the holding company and vet additional core growth opportunities and further diversification strategies."
Hockenberger is currently CFO at Parman Holdings.
