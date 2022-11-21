Kelli Cary

Kelli Cary

Kelli Cary has been named the new CEO of End Slavery Tennessee, a local anti-human trafficking organization.

Cary, of Ohio, is the third CEO in the organization’s history and will start the role Dec. 1.  

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.